Philippine military chief warns his forces will fight back if assaulted again in disputed sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief says his forces will defend themselves with “the same level of force” if they come under assault again from China’s coast guard in the disputed South China Sea. Chinese personnel armed with machetes, an axe and spears injured Filipino navy personnel and damaged two of their boats in a chaotic faceoff last month. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said Thursday he asked China to pay $1 million in damages for the navy boats and return seven rifles which he said were seized by Chinese forces during the June 17 confrontation at Second Thomas Shoal. Philippine officials relayed the demands, along with a strong protest, in talks Tuesday with a Chinese government delegation in Manila.

