A raging brush fire has set ablaze two structures and seven vehicles in Cabazon Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. off of Date Avenue and Lemon Street, Cal Fire confirmed.

Authorities said evacuations are in progress. One person was transported to the hospital, News Channel 3 crew confirmed at the scene.

Palm Springs Fire has been requested for assistance.

