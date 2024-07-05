Gaza’s biggest soccer stadium is now a shelter for thousands of displaced Palestinians

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Thousands of displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza have sought refuge in what was once the territory’s biggest soccer arena. Families scrape by with little food or water while trying to stay one step ahead of Israel’s latest offensive in eastern parts of Gaza City, which heavily bombed and largely emptied early in the war. Many of the people who ended up in Yarmouk Sports Stadium say they have nothing to return to. Their makeshift tents hug the shade below the stadium’s seating, and clothes hang to dry across the dusty field. Many have been displaced multiple times. One displaced woman, Um Ahmad, said: “Fear is now felt not only among the children, but also among the adults.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.