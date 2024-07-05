Italian fashion influencer Ferragni will donate $1.3 million in a deal to close an antitrust probe

MILAN (AP) — Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni will donate at least 1.2 million euros — about $1.3 million — under a deal with Italian antitrust authorities investigating misleading communications that led consumers to believe proceeds from the sale of Easter eggs with her logo were going to a children’s charity. Under the deal announced on Friday, three Ferragni companies will pay 5% of profits over three years to a charity for disabled children, called Children of the Fairies. Ferragni was fined 1 million euros for a similar scheme in January. The deals were a blow to Ferragni’s image, which she had built up over years in the fashion industry.

