Tornado kills one, injures 79 in China’s Shandong province

BEIJING (AP) — A tornado has swept through China’s eastern province of Shandong, killing one person and injuring scores of others. Authorities say 79 people were taken to hospitals with injuries of varying degrees in Dongming county. The tornado swept through the town on Friday, uprooting trees and tearing off store signs, according to videos on state media. Large amounts of debris swirled in the air. Officials are assessing the extent of the damage.

