Love Parade Convoy aims to promote unity in North Palm Springs

The Love Parade is a peaceful convoy of decorated vehicles displaying positive messages that aim to spread a message of unity said organizer Vincent Corrales, also known as DJ GALAXY.

The parade is on July 6 and is set to begin at 11 a.m. in North Palm Springs on San Rafael Road, traveling to the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio and back.

