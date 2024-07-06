Skip to Content
Love Parade Convoy aims to promote unity in North Palm Springs

News Channel 3
By
New
Published 9:38 AM

The Love Parade is a peaceful convoy of decorated vehicles displaying positive messages that aim to spread a message of unity said organizer Vincent Corrales, also known as DJ GALAXY.

The parade is on July 6 and is set to begin at 11 a.m. in North Palm Springs on San Rafael Road, traveling to the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio and back.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear what inspired Corrales to organize the approximate 42-mile round trip.

Shay Lawson

