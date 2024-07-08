Elina Svitolina is in a fog at Wimbledon because of the missile attacks on Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina says she was in a fog at Wimbledon because of a deadly Russian missile strike on her home country. Svitolina found it difficult to focus on tennis and impossible to celebrate her victory over Wang Xinyu to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club. Officials said dozens of Russian missiles hit five cities in Ukraine, striking apartment buildings and a children’s hospital in the capital of Kyiv, killing at least 31 people. The All England Club gave Svitolina permission to wear a black mourner’s ribbon during her match.

