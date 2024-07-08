Group files petitions to put recreational marijuana on North Dakota’s November ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Organizers of a proposed ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota have submitted petitions. Sponsoring committee chairman Steve Bakken says supporters submitted more than 22,000 signatures Monday. It needs 15,582 valid signatures to make the November ballot. Secretary of State Michael Howe’s office has until Aug. 12 to review the signatures. North Dakota voters have previously rejected legalization measures, though medical marijuana use is legal in the state. Twenty-four states have legalized recreational marijuana, most recently Ohio last year. Florida and South Dakota voters will decide ballot measures in November.

