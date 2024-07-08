New Jersey fines DraftKings $100K for reporting inaccurate sports betting data to the state

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined DraftKings $100,000 for reporting inaccurate sports betting data to the state. In a sternly worded rebuke, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement says the errors were “unacceptable” and show weaknesses in the company’s business abilities. The errors resulted in regulators having to post corrected financial data for several months. The errors concerned the amount of money wagered on multi-tiered bets, or parlays. DraftKings told the state the errors were due to a coding problem in a newly created database. It says it has corrected the coding error, trained staff and created additional monitoring.

