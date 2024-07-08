South Dakota Gov. Noem’s official social media accounts seem to disappear without explanation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Longstanding official social media accounts belonging to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appear to have been deleted without explanation. The accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X, the site formerly known as Twitter, had reached hundreds of thousands of followers. Links to them on the governor’s official website now lead to accounts that are no longer active. Noem still has personal accounts on all three sites. A new X account for the governor’s office was created this month and had just over 300 followers as of Monday morning — far fewer than the nearly half-million of her old account.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.