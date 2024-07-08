US women’s coach Emma Hayes sidesteps equal pay question if high-priced star takes over American men
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. women’s coach Emma Hayes sidestepped a question on whether she should get a raise if a high-priced star such as Jürgen Klopp is hired to replace Gregg Berhalter with the American men. Berhalter has a contract through the 2026 World Cup. U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker has not spoken with media about Berhalter’s status since the team’s first-round elimination last week in the Copa America. Hayes says “with regards to matters relating to the men’s team and gender equity, they’re not questions for now or for me.”