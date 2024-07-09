A gunman killed at a Yellowstone dining facility earlier told a woman he planned a mass shooting

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a gunman killed by park rangers as he fired a semiautomatic rifle at the entrance of a dining facility with about 200 people inside had told a woman he planned to carry out a mass shooting. Park officials identified the shooter Tuesday as 28-year-old Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner, of Milton, Florida. Park rangers shot and killed him Thursday morning as he fired on a service entrance to the dining facility. Law enforcement rangers say Fussner told a woman he held at gunpoint earlier that he planned to carry out a mass shooting at a July 4 event outside Yellowstone.

