Biden’s low-profile doctor has been thrust into the spotlight after the president’s debate disaster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Few outside the White House would know Kevin O’Connor, President Joe Biden’s doctor. O’Connor keeps a low profile but is always around the Democratic president to provide care or consult when needed. But Biden’s politically crippling debate performance had changed that. Persistent questions about the 81-year-old president’s ability to serve a second term have thrust O’Connor into the spotlight. O’Connor is a retired Army colonel who joined the White House Medical Unit under the George W. Bush administration. He was assigned to be Biden’s doctor in 2009, when Biden became vice president and has worked for Biden ever since.

