Booted out of NBA, former player Jontay Porter due in court in betting case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former NBA player Jontay Porter is due in court to face a federal criminal case. It’s tied to the betting scandal that got him banned from the league earlier this year. Court records show the former Toronto Raptors center is scheduled for an arraignment and “plea agreement hearing” Wednesday in Brooklyn. Prosecutors haven’t specified the charge or charges. But they said in a brief court document that it’s a felony case related to an ongoing prosecution of four other men. Porter’s lawyer hasn’t responded to messages seeking comment since the court paperwork was filed last week. The attorney has previously said that Porter was cooperating with authorities while being treated for a gambling addiction.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.