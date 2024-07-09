Sparked by fireworks, New Jersey forest fire is 90% contained, authorities say

TABERNACLE, N.J. (AP) — Firefighting crews have managed to contain 90% of a forest fire that burned 6.7 square miles in the New Jersey Pinelands. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service on Monday night said that the blaze in Wharton State Forest was not threatening any structures, and no one had been injured by it. It was burning in a section of the forest in Tabernacle Township near the Batona Campground and Apple Pie Hill. On Sunday, the service said the blaze had been touched off by the use of fireworks in the forest but would not say how it had reached that determination.

