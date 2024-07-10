Germany’s foreign minister says she doesn’t plan to run for chancellor in the next election

BERLIN (AP) — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says she doesn’t plan another run to try and get the post of Germany’s leader in the next national election. She said in an interview aired on Wednesday that she needs to concentrate on diplomacy in a time of multiple crises. Baerbock made her environmentalist Green party’s first-ever run for Germany’s top job in the 2021 national election. The party finished third behind current Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats and the center-right Union bloc, and Baerbock became foreign minister in Scholz’s coalition government. The next national election is expected in the fall of 2025.

