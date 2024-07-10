Papua New Guinea lawmaker pleads not guilty in Sydney court to assaulting woman

SYDNEY (AP) — Papua New Guinea’s sidelined Petroleum Minister Jimmy Maladina has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Australia. His lawyer entered the plea on his behalf in a Sydney court Thursday, but neither spoke to media outside court. Police allege he assaulted a woman Saturday and she suffered facial injuries. A conviction could carry up to five years in prison. Maladina remains free on bail but there are no conditions that would prevent him from leaving Australia. Maladina remains a government lawmaker but another minister has taken over the petroleum portfolio during the court process. He’s due for another court appearance next week.

