UN declares 2025 to 2034 the decade to combat increasing sand and dust storms from Africa to China

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has declared 2025 to 2034 the United Nations Decade on Combating Sand and Dust Storms — extreme weather events that are increasing and threaten health and economies from central Africa to northern China. It adopted a resolution by consensus Wednesday. Uganda’s U.N. Ambassador Godfrey Kwoba, who introduced the resolution on behalf of the Group of 77, a powerful U.N. group of 134 developing countries and China, told the 193-member assembly the initiative aims to “halt and mitigate the negative effects of sand and dust storms” through “international and regional cooperation.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.