Court in Japan allows transgender woman to officially change gender without compulsory surgery

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese high court has approved a legal gender change for a transgender woman without requiring compulsory gender-affirming surgery. LGBGQ+ groups on Thursday called the ruling a mixed victory. Under the law, transgender people who want to have their gender assigned at birth changed on official documents must be diagnosed as having gender dysmorphia and must undergo an operation to remove their sex organs. The Hiroshima High Court ruled Wednesday that the current requirement is possibly unconstitutional, signalling a change in how gender issues are being addressed in Japan. One of the woman’s lawyers said she cried with relief.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.