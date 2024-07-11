Former Knopf executive Reagan Arthur returns to her previous publisher, Hachette Book Group

NEW YORK (AP) — Weeks after being let go as the publisher of Alfred A. Knopf, Reagan Arthur is returning to her previous employer, Hachette Book Group, as a senior executive who will edit authors from across the company and head her own imprint. Arthur, who will have the title of senior vice president/publisher, begins her new job Sept. 23. She has worked on bestsellers by Tina Fey, Malcolm Gladwell, David Sedaris and many others. At Knopf, she oversaw the publication of Jayne Anne Phillips’ “Night Watch,” this year’s winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

