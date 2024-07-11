Previous bidder tries again with new offshore wind proposal in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A partnership that proposed an offshore wind farm in New Jersey last year but was not selected by state utility regulators to move forward with it is trying again. Community Offshore Wind submitted a bid Wednesday to build a wind farm off the state’s southern coast. It would generate enough electricity to power 500,000 homes. Its project would be located 37 miles off Barnegat Light on Long Beach Island. The companies involved did not say how many wind turbines would be included. It was the last of three bidders in the current round to identify itself.

