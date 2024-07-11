Rep. Bob Good files for recount in Virginia GOP congressional primary

Virginia congressman Bob Good has filed a petition for a recount after state election officials say he narrowly lost a Republican primary to a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. The Good campaign said Thursday it filed the recount petition in Goochland County outside of Richmond. Earlier this month, the state board of elections declared state Sen. John McGuire the winner over Good in the 5th Congressional District primary. McGuire’s margin of victory was 374 votes out of nearly 63,000 ballots cast. Good was entitled to a recount because the margin of victory is less than a percentage point. McGuire’s campaign said a recount is pointless and that McGuire is the winner.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.