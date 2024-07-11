South Africa’s Cape Town is hit by more storms, with 4,500 people displaced by floods and damage

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African city of Cape Town and surrounding areas have been hit by more storms, ripping roofs off houses and causing widespread flooding. The devastating weather began a week ago. Authorities said the storms have forced at least 4,500 people out of their homes and damaged at least 15,000 structures, and that the bad weather is expected to continue into the weekend. Multiple cold fronts have battered the region on the southwest tip of Africa, bringing record rainfall in some parts and gale-force winds. Cape Town is often affected by cold fronts in the winter months, but it’s unusual for multiple fronts to hit in a short space of time.

