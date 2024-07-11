The GOP group behind Project 2025 floats conspiracy theory that Biden will use ‘force’ to keep power

WASHINGTON (AP) — A conservative think tank that is planning a complete overhaul of the federal government in the event of a Republican presidential win is suggesting that President Joe Biden might try to hold the White House “by force” if he loses the November election. The Heritage Foundation’s warning — which goes against Biden’s own public statements — appeared in a report released Thursday that the group said resulted from a role-playing exercise gaming out potential scenarios before and after the 2024 election. The Biden campaign denounced the report and said it was intended to undermine faith in the election.

