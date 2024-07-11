UK police find 2 suitcases believed to contain human remains

LONDON (AP) — Police in the southwestern England city of Bristol have found two suitcases believed to contain human remains after responding to reports of a man acting suspiciously on a bridge. Officers arrived on the Clifton Suspension Bridge at around midday Wednesday within 10 minutes of the call. But the man, who had travelled there by taxi, was already gone. The taxi driver is cooperating with authorities. Police did not immediately provide more details.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.