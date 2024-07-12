40-acre brush fire burning in Banning, evacuation warning issued

Firefighters are responding to a growing brush fire in Banning prompting an evacuation warning in the area.

The fire was reported at around 11:59 a.m. near Bluff Street and Mias Canyon Road.

#BluffFire [UPDATE] 1:30 p.m. - An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for the following area:



NORTH OF SUNNYSLOPE CEMETARY, FOR THE ENTIRE BANNING BENCH AREA.



WEST OF HATHAWAY CANYON RD



EAST OF BLUFF ST.



SOUTH OF THE FOREST BOUNDARY.



A searchable map of the evacuation… pic.twitter.com/UZcC9kZGCE — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 12, 2024

Riverside County residents can sign up for Alert RivCo which allows emergency managers and public safety first responders to rapidly alert and warn the public in the event of emergencies.

The fire was estimated at 5 acres by 12:20 p.m., Cal Fire stated on X. By 12:45 p.m., the fire burned 20 acres with a rapid rate of spread, authorities said.

As of 1:00 p.m., the fire is believed to be have burned 40 to 50 acres with a dangerous rate of spread.

