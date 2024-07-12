Skip to Content
40-acre brush fire burning in Banning, evacuation warning issued

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 1:45 PM
Published 12:32 PM

Firefighters are responding to a growing brush fire in Banning prompting an evacuation warning in the area.

The fire was reported at around 11:59 a.m. near Bluff Street and Mias Canyon Road.

Click the photo for an interactive map

Riverside County residents can sign up for Alert RivCo which allows emergency managers and public safety first responders to rapidly alert and warn the public in the event of emergencies.

The fire was estimated at 5 acres by 12:20 p.m., Cal Fire stated on X. By 12:45 p.m., the fire burned 20 acres with a rapid rate of spread, authorities said.

As of 1:00 p.m., the fire is believed to be have burned 40 to 50 acres with a dangerous rate of spread.

Jesus Reyes

Holly Hinman

