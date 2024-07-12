Argentina indicts 2 visiting French rugby players in a harrowing case of sexual assault

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine prosecutors say they have charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault, the latest development in the grisly case of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by the athletes after they took her back to their hotel room and prevented her from leaving. The prosecutor’s office in the western city of Mendoza — where the alleged incident took place last Sunday following the French team’s match against a local team — ordered the two players, Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou, to remain detained until trial. The account of the assault has drawn outrage in France and caused a stir in Argentina, where recent assault cases have prompted questions within the greater sports community about sexual violence.

