Democrats weigh Biden’s impact on House races as Republicans grow confident of holding majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has a one-word answer on whether President Joe Biden is a liability for the most vulnerable House Democrats seeking reelection. “No,” he tells reporters. But a growing number of House Democrats are indicating otherwise. It’s not just some of the lawmakers representing true battleground districts but also some in districts viewed as relatively safe. Democrats need to flip just four seats to retake the majority and ensure they have a seat at the table for any major legislative initiative regardless of what happens in the presidential race. Still, some lawmakers fear their chances are slipping away. The list of those calling on Biden to withdraw is steadily growing.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.