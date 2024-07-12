Man sentenced to life over plot to kidnap, rape and murder UK TV personality Holly Willoughby

LONDON (AP) — A man has been given a life sentence for plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby, one of Britain’s most high-profile television personalities. At Friday’s sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of London, Judge Edward Murray told Gavin Plumb that he would have to serve a minimum term of 16 years before he can be eligible for parole. Murray said Plumb, a 37-year-old former security guard, had an “unhealthy obsession” with Willoughby and that he posed a serious threat to all women.

