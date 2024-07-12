Mississippi must move quickly on a court-ordered redistricting, say voting rights attorneys

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Voting rights attorneys say Mississippi should work quickly to redraw some legislative districts to ensure more equitable representation for Black residents. In papers filed Friday, the attorneys say it’s important to hold special elections in updated districts this November. Three federal judges on July 2 ordered Mississippi legislators to redraw some state House and Senate districts. They say some current districts dilute Black voting power. The judges say they want new districts before the next regular legislative session begins in January. Attorneys for the state election commissioners say it’s impossible to set new districts in time for this November’s election.

