New York law couldn’t be used to disarm reservist before Maine shooting, Army official says

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — An Army nurse practitioner who evaluated a reservist who later killed 18 people says he couldn’t use New York’s red flag law to disarm the man because he was not a New York resident. Maj. Matthew Dickison told an independent commission Thursday that Robert Card was displaying psychosis and paranoia in July when he evaluated Card at an Army hospital. Dickison concluded Card was unfit for duty and shouldn’t have access to guns. He says he was surprised when Card was released two weeks later from a private psychiatric hospital where he had been receiving treatment. In October, 18 people were killed when Card opened fire at two locations in Lewiston, Maine.

