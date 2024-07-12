Senior UK jurists have joined calls to stop arms sales to Israel. Other allies face similar pressure

LONDON (AP) — More than 600 British jurists are calling on the government to suspend arms sales to Israel. The move adds to pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the deaths of three U.K. aid workers in an Israeli strike. In an open letter to Sunak published late Wednesday, the lawyers and judges said the U.K. could be complicit in “grave breaches of international law” if it continues to ship weapons. Signatories include three retired justices from the U.K. Supreme Court. Britain is just one of Israel’s longstanding allies whose governments are under growing pressure to halt weapons exports because of the toll of the six-month-old war in Gaza.

