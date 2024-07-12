UK police say human remains found in 2 suitcases discovered in southwestern England are from 2 men

LONDON (AP) — Human remains found in two suitcases discovered near a bridge in the southwestern England city of Bristol are from two adult men, police said Friday. A manhunt for a man seen behaving suspiciously before the discovery Wednesday has widened. He is believed to have traveled from London earlier in the day, and London’s Metropolitan Police are now leading the investigation. The victims have not yet been formally identified but both are believed to be adults. One autopsy was deemed “inconclusive,” while a second post-mortem examination remains ongoing.

