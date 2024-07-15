New York county’s latest trans athlete ban draws lawsuits from attorney general, civil rights group

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — The New York attorney general and the New York Civil Liberties Union have sued a county on Long Island over its latest attempt to ban transgender females from playing on women’s sports teams at county facilities. The separate lawsuits were filed Monday. They came on the same day Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, signed the policy into law, and months after a judge blocked a similar rule Blakeman put in place through an executive order. Both cases argue the ban violates state anti-discrimination laws. Blakeman said he was disappointed to learn of the lawsuits.

