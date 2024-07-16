Archeologists find musket balls fired during 1 of the first battles in the Revolutionary War
Associated Press
CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — Archeologists with the National Park Service say they have found musket balls that date back nearly 250 years and were fired during one of the first battles in the Revolutionary War. The five musket balls range in size from that of a pea to a marble. Colonial militia members shot the balls at retreating British forces during what is known as the North Bridge fight in the Minute Man National Historic Park in Concord, Massachusetts. That battle was the first time militia leaders ordered members to fire upon government soldiers. Ralph Waldo Emerson later dubbed this the “shot heard round the world.”