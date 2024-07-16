Colombia ends cease-fire with largest faction of FARC rebel holdout group

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government says it will end a cease-fire with the largest faction of the FARC-EMC, a holdout group that refused to sign a 2016 peace deal with the Colombian government, but had been involved in peace talks until March with the administration of President Gustavo Petro. In a press conference, the nation’s Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez said that the FARC-EMC has split in two factions, and added that a ceasefire with the group’s smallest faction, will be extended for three months while peace talks with that group continue.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.