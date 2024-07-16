North Carolina approves party seeking to put RFK Jr. on the ballot, rejects effort for Cornel West
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s election board has certified a political party that wants to put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the state’s presidential ballot this fall. The board voted Tuesday to recognize the We The People party. It means the party can place Kennedy on statewide ballots. But the election board’s Democratic majority refused a similar effort by the Justice for All Party of North Carolina, a group backing Cornel West. Board members questioned how signatures were collected for that effort. Tuesday’s action would add another candidate to presidential ballots in the battleground state.