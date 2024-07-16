Russia holds a UN meeting about global cooperation. US calls it ‘hypocrisy’ after Ukraine invasion

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has accused the United States of holding the entire West “at gunpoint” and impeding international cooperation at a U.N. event. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations denounced that as “hypocrisy” by a country that invaded Ukraine. The exchange on Tuesday came at Russia’s showcase event during its presidency of the Security Council on cooperation for a more just and democratic world order. Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, flew in from Moscow to preside. Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador read a statement on behalf of about 50 countries, saying the international community must not be distracted from Russia’s “flagrant violations” of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and from Moscow “cynically attempting to present itself as the guardian of the multilateral order.”

