Soros’ Open Society Foundations say their restructuring is complete and pledge $400M for green jobs
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Open Society Foundations revealed Tuesday its first new commitment after a years-long internal reorganization, pledging $400 million over eight years to support green economic development. OSF is the philanthropic organizations that billionaire investor George Soros has built up since the 1970s. OSF president Binaifer Nowrojee said the goal of the investment was to produce sustainable jobs and a shift toward clean energy in Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Senegal, Malaysia and Indonesia. Nowrojee is a human rights lawyer from Kenya who has worked at OSF for twenty years. She took the helm of the $25 billion philanthropy after three years of buyouts, layoffs and structural changes.