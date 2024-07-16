Skip to Content
Up in Flames:  Lessons Learned – Thursday at 6PM

today at 5:52 PM
News Channel 3 often reports on house fires.

Now, one man is sharing his story about rebuilding his life after losing everything in a fire nearly two years ago in the La Quinta Cove.

News Channel 3's John White will bring you the story of Joseph Hern who we first met in August of 2022 when the fire happened.

Hern wanted to share his story to help others.

Hear his advice in our I-Team Investigation "Up in Flames: Lessons Learned" Thursday on News Channel 3 at 6.

John White

