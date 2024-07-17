A German court convicts a businessman of delivering components with military use to Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a businessman of delivering electronic components to Russian firms associated with the production of military equipment, and sentenced him to six years and nine months in prison. The defendant, a German-Russian dual citizen, was convicted on Wednesday of violating export laws. The court also ordered the confiscation of about 880,000 euros ($958,000), a sum corresponding with the proceeds of the sales. The Stuttgart state court found that, between January 2020 and May 2023, he delivered a total of more than 120,000 components to companies in Russia that are associated with the production of military material and accessories such as drones.

