Oregon authorities recover body of award-winning chef who drowned in river accident

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities have recovered the body of award-winning chef Naomi Pomeroy following her drowning in a river accident. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says it located her body Wednesday morning in the Willamette River between Corvallis and Albany after canoers saw it and called 911. Pomeroy died Saturday evening after the group she was inner tubing with got caught on an exposed snag in the water. She helped put Portland, Oregon, on the map as a culinary destination. She received a coveted James Beard award in 2014 and was also known for her appearance on cooking shows, including Top Chef Masters.

