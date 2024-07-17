Toronto cleans up after storm as Trudeau says better infrastructure needed for future

TORONTO (AP) — Cleanup crews are working to get Canada’s largest city back to normal after a torrential downpour. Flooding in and around Toronto this week temporarily closed several major roads and left drivers stranded on Tuesday. Authorities say they rescued at least 14 people from flooding on the Don Valley Parkway. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the flooding “a significant event.” At a news conference on Wednesday the leader said the city and surrounding area need to be prepared for similar disruptions in the future with better infrastructure. He said that due to climate change there are going to be more extreme weather events.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.