What to watch as the Republican National Convention enters its fourth day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican National Convention culminates with former President Donald Trump expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination. He will achieve a comeback four years in the making and anticipated even more in the past week in light of Saturday’s assassination attempt. Trump is expected to accept his third consecutive party nod in prime time Thursday before thousands of supporters at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. How he approaches the speech in light of his injury at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, will be closely watched.

