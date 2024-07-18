Hungary’s Orbán releases letter to EU leaders detailing his maligned Ukraine ‘peace mission’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has released a letter he addressed to the heads of European Union countries presenting his impressions from a recent series of visits with some of the bloc’s biggest adversaries. The letter outlines Orbán’s assessment of meetings he held under the auspices of a self-declared “peace mission” that included trips this month to both Moscow and Beijing, visits he cast as an attempt to broker an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. In the letter he released on his website Thursday, Orbán urged the EU to abandon Washington’s “pro-war” policy, and suggested that if elected, former U.S. President Donald Trump would likely oversee the cutting of U.S. financial and arms support for Kyiv as it fights off Russia’s invasion.

