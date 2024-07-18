Kenney Grant, founder of iconic West Virginia pizza chain Gino’s, dies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The founder and owner of the iconic West Virginia chain Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House has died. William “Kenney” Grant was 94. That is according to his obituary. He died Wednesday. A native of Huntington, Grant founded Gino’s in 1961. He gradually expanded the business, which currently has around 40 locations around West Virginia. Grant also owned several locations of another West Virginia staple, Tudors Biscuit World. Grant’s family said he remained committed to supporting the Huntington community throughout his life, including the Marshall Artist Series, the arts and entertainment organization for Marshall University.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.