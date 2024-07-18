Kenney Grant, founder of iconic West Virginia pizza chain Gino’s, dies
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The founder and owner of the iconic West Virginia chain Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House has died. William “Kenney” Grant was 94. That is according to his obituary. He died Wednesday. A native of Huntington, Grant founded Gino’s in 1961. He gradually expanded the business, which currently has around 40 locations around West Virginia. Grant also owned several locations of another West Virginia staple, Tudors Biscuit World. Grant’s family said he remained committed to supporting the Huntington community throughout his life, including the Marshall Artist Series, the arts and entertainment organization for Marshall University.