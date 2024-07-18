Recount will decide if conservative US Rep. Bob Good loses primary to Trump-backed challenger

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — A recount of the votes cast in the Republican primary in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District has been scheduled for July 31. The recount will decide whether state Sen. John McGuire will hold onto his narrow victory over U.S. Rep. Bob Good, one of the most conservative members of Congress. Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell II scheduled the recount and set other ground rules for the process during a court hearing Thursday. Good filed a recount petition after state elections officials certified McGuire as the winner by 374 votes out of nearly 63,000 ballots cast, or six-tenths of a percentage point.

