5 people, including 4 children, killed in Alabama shooting

Authorities say five people, including four children, have been killed in a shooting in central Alabama. Court records show that 32-year-old Brandon Kendrick was arrested on multiple counts of capital murder for the deaths of a woman and four children. Officials say the victims were each shot in the head with a handgun. The shooting occurred Thursday night in Bibb County’s West Blocton community, which is about 40 miles southwest of Birmingham. Sheriff Jody Wade says Kendrick was the father of two of the children, and the other two were relatives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a 2-year-old, two 6-year-olds and a 9-year-old were killed in the shooting.

