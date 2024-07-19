Adidas ‘revising’ campaign for retro shoes that drew criticism from Israel

BERLIN (AP) — Adidas said Friday that it is “revising” its campaign for running shoes inspired by a design dating back to the time of the 1972 Munich Olympics, which has drawn criticism from Israel over the involvement of supermodel Bella Hadid. The German-based sportswear company has been advertising the SL72 sneakers, which it describes as a “timeless classic.” Israel’s official account on social media network X objected to Hadid as “the face of their campaign” in a post Thursday which noted that “eleven Israelis were murdered by Palestinian terrorists during the Munich Olympics.” Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, has repeatedly made public remarks criticizing the Israeli government and supporting Palestinians over the years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.