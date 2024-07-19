Dan Brown making a name for himself at British Open as a leader at Royal Troon

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Dan Brown had another good day at Royal Troon. The Englishman’s 1-over 72 on Friday was enough to stay in the mix at the halfway point of the British Open. He was in a tie for second, two shots behind leader Shane Lowry. Brown couldn’t emulate his opening 65, which added him to a long list of surprise first-round leaders at the Open like Christo Lamprecht, Tom Lewis and Hennie Otto. But Friday’s workmanlike shift left him at 5 under overall and showed he can stick around.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.